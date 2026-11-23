Lucknow:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, assigning its MPs, MLAs and MLCs targets to organise community outreach meetings, known as 'chaupals', across the state by December 5.

The Assembly elections would likely be held in February or March next year.

BJP asks MLAs to hold 50 'chaupals'

During a virtual meeting, BJP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde directed party MLAs to hold 50 'chaupals' each in their respective Assembly constituencies by the deadline. All BJP MPs from the state have been asked to organise 10 such meetings each in their respective parliamentary constituencies.

The party has also drawn up a plan to strengthen its presence in areas where it does not have an MLA or where its organisational position is relatively weak. In these constituencies, BJP MLCs will be responsible for conducting the outreach meetings. Rajya Sabha MPs from the party have also been assigned the task of holding 'chaupals' in weaker Assembly segments.

The statewide outreach campaign will continue until December 5 and is aimed at expanding the party's engagement with voters ahead of the Assembly elections.

The virtual meeting also reviewed the BJP's preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls.

Those who attended the meeting included Vinod Tawde, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, Dharampal Singh, along with several party MPs and MLAs, who joined the meeting virtually.

BJP chalks out three-pronged strategy

Earlier, the ruling BJP identified development, law and order, and cultural identity as its three key poll planks, said sources. This comes as the ruling party holds a two-day brainstorming session in Mathura.

According to sources, the party has directed party workers to place an emphasis on attracting young voters at the booth level. Slogans and chants such as "Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De" should be used to attract the voters, the party workers have been directed.

During the session, some leaders raised concerns over resentment among party workers. They cautioned that the party could face difficulties in the upcoming assembly elections if the grievances of its workers are not addressed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told party workers and leaders that the BJP has worked for every section of society in the past 10 years under his rule. He said the party workers must highlight the work done by the party in their outreach campaign. Furthermore, he said the karyakartas must remind people of the 'jungle raj' that was there in Uttar Pradesh during the Samajwadi Party's rule, so that the voters can compare the two periods in terms of law and order and governance.

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