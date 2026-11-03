BJP gears up for mega show of strength in UP ahead of polls; Shivraj, Nadda and Yogi to lead marches

Lucknow:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for a major political campaign in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The party will launch its three-day 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' (Loktantra Bachao-Arajakta Hatao) march campaign from Tuesday, with several senior leaders, including Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and JP Nadda, set to lead marches in different parts of the state.

As part of the campaign, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lead a march in Lucknow on Tuesday, while Union Minister JP Nadda will participate in a similar programme in Bareilly. BJP national president Nitin Nabin will lead a march in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to lead a march in Ghaziabad on November 5.

The BJP's campaign comes ahead of the crucial 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and is being seen as an important political initiative by the party to mobilise its cadre and strengthen its presence on the ground.

BJP to hold three-day protest across six organisational regions

The BJP will take its 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign to the streets across all six organisational regions of Uttar Pradesh over the next three days. Senior party leaders and workers will participate in marches and protests targeting the I.N.D.I.A bloc ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The campaign will see the participation of prominent BJP leaders, including national president Nitin Nabin and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Through these programmes, the party aims to establish direct contact with people while strengthening its organisational network at the grassroots level.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to lead Lucknow march, JP Nadda in Bareilly

In the state capital, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lead the BJP's march from 11 am on Tuesday. Party leaders, elected representatives and workers are expected to participate in the programme. Meanwhile, JP Nadda will take part in the party's march in Bareilly, representing the Braj region. As part of its outreach strategy, BJP leaders are also expected to spend the night in their respective areas and focus on activating booth-level workers. The party is looking to use the marches to strengthen public engagement and energise its organisational machinery ahead of the Assembly elections.

Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin lead marches in other states

The BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign has also seen political activity in other states. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Hyderabad to participate in the campaign and took out a march along with party workers. In Bihar's Bhagalpur, an NDA march was organised under the leadership of BJP president Nitin Nabin. In Kolkata, Nitin Nabin and Chief Minister Shubhendu Adhikari also participated in a march. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance organised a rally under the slogan 'Save the Constitution, Remove Anarchy'.

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