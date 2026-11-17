The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, identifying development, law and order, and cultural identity as its three key poll planks, said sources on Tuesday. This comes as the ruling party holds a two-day brainstorming session in Mathura.

According to sources, the party has directed party workers to make an emphasis on attracting young voters at the booth level. Slogans and chants such as "Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De" should be used to attract the voters, the party workers have been directed.

During the session, some leaders raised concerns over resentment among party workers. They cautioned that the party could face difficulties in the upcoming assembly elections if the grievances of its workers are not addressed.

Yogi's message to karyakartas

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told party workers and leaders that the BJP has worked for every section of the society in the past 10 years under his rules. He said the party workers must highlight the work done by the party in their outreach campaign.

Furthermore, he said the karyakartas must remind people of the 'jungle raj' that was there in Uttar Pradesh during Samajwadi Party's rule, so that the voters can compare the two periods in terms of law and order and governance.

BJP's national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, who also attended the two-day session, said the karyakartas must also highlight how the party fulfilled the promise of constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

BJP's two-day Chintan Shivir

The two-day Chintan Shivir began on Monday, which brought together Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state unit president Pankaj Chaudhary, party's state in-charge Vinod Tawde, Santhosh, senior organisational functionaries and members of the party's core committee.

The deliberations were focused on booth management, coordination among party workers, publicising government schemes, countering the Opposition's narrative and strengthening the party organisation.

By holding the meeting in the Braj region, close to the birthplace of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the BJP has sought to underline its organisational commitment, the party said in a statement.

- With inputs from Pawan Nara

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