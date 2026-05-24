BJP announces candidates for UP Legislative Council polls across graduate and teacher seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced its candidates for the upcoming 2026 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections from the Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies.
According to the party’s official release, the BJP Central Election Committee approved five candidates for key constituencies across the state.
BJP candidates for UP Legislative Council Elections 2026
- Awanish Kumar Singh has been nominated from the Lucknow Graduates’ constituency.
- Manvendra Pratap Singh will contest from the Agra Graduates’ seat.
- Hari Singh Dhillon has been fielded from the Bareilly-Muradabad Teachers’ constituency.
- Umesh Dwivedi will represent the party from the Lucknow Teachers’ constituency.
- Shrichand Sharma has been named the BJP candidate from the Meerut Teachers’ constituency.