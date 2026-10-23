Father's name 'Ram ne Yadav ko maara'? Bizarre voter slip errors reported ahead of Prayagraj MLC polls

Controversy has erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj over alleged errors in voter slips issued for the MLC election. Samajwadi Party candidate and sitting MLC Dr Man Singh Yadav has questioned the Election Commission over mistakes involving voters' names and their fathers' names.

Yadav alleged that some slips listed 'B.Com' in place of a father's name, while another reportedly carried the phrase 'Ram ne Yadav ko maara' and the name 'Moorkh Chand Yadav' in the father's name field. The SP candidate has lodged a complaint with the district magistrate, seeking attention to the alleged irregularities.

SP candidate questions voter slip errors

Dr Man Singh Yadav expressed anger over the alleged mistakes and raised questions about the Election Commission's functioning. He said such errors in voter slips were a serious concern and took a swipe at the process, saying it appeared as though the voter list had been prepared by someone under the influence of alcohol.

The SP candidate has taken the matter to the administration and called for the alleged errors to be addressed.

Administration completes MLC poll preparations

Voting for the MLC election is scheduled to begin on Friday morning, and the administration says preparations are complete. Polling agents are being sent to their respective booths.

Amid the complaints over voter slips, officials have said that no voter will be denied the right to vote because of minor errors in the documents.

Prayagraj divided into 50 zones

Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said the district has been divided into 50 zones to ensure that polling takes place peacefully and without disruption. Separate teams have been formed to monitor each zone, and the administration is keeping a close watch on the election process.

The DM has also urged voters to exercise their franchise. He clarified that minor mistakes in the voter list or voter slip would not prevent anyone from voting. However, if a voter's name appears on the lists at more than one polling booth by mistake, they must vote at only one location. Anyone who attempts to vote at multiple locations will face action.

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