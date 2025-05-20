Bird flu scare: UP zoos closed for another week, animal deaths reported in Kanpur, Gorakhpur zoos The extended closure affects prominent zoos in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur, as well as the mini zoo in Varanasi and the lion safari in Etawah.

Noida:

Amid growing concerns over the spread of bird flu, all major zoos in Uttar Pradesh have been ordered to remain closed for an additional seven days. The decision comes as a precautionary measure to prevent further transmission of the virus among animals and to safeguard public health.

The extended closure affects prominent zoos in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Kanpur, as well as the mini zoo in Varanasi and the lion safari in Etawah.

The move follows confirmed cases of bird flu-related animal deaths in the state. In Kanpur Zoo, a lion, a peacock, and a duck have died due to the infection. Similar fatalities have been reported in the Gorakhpur Zoo, where animals also succumbed to the virus.