Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary removes his turban, devotes it to Lord Ram in Ayodhya | WATCH

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary finally removed his turban in Ayodhya after 22 months. On Wednesday morning, he took a dip in the Saryu River, symbolically dedicating his turban to Lord Shri Ram, which he had worn for the past 22 months. Following this, Choudhary's supporters enthusiastically began chanting "Jai Shri Ram." They also expressed that the Deputy Chief Minister had reverently dedicated his turban to Lord Shri Ram.

Choudhary also offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar jumped ship to the Mahagathbandhan in 2022 after ditching the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Choudhary started sporting a turban and vowed that he would take it off after "dethroning" the former.

What Samrat Choudhary had said?

"True that I had pledged to wear the turban until I made Nitish Kumar resign as the Chief Minister. But now that he has switched back to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after resigning from the I.N.D.I.A bloc, it is time for me to dedicate this turban to the feet of Lord Ram. The day Nitish Kumarji resigned as the Chief Minister of the INDI-Alliance and joined back the NDA, I announced that I would dedicate my turban to Lord Ram," Choudhary had told media on July 2.

It should be mentioned here that Nitish Kumar joined back the NDA bloc in January this year, after having developed "differences" with the Mahagathbandhan alliance. This was his fifth crossover in the past ten years, preceding his ninth time as the Chief Minister. This led to the collapse of the Mahagathbandhan government after which the NDA government was formed in the state. BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha were sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers.

