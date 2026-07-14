'Bigger scam than Ram Temple donation theft': Muslim Jamat chief seeks probe into Waqf Board, writes to Yogi

Bareilly:

All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has called for an impartial investigation into the functioning of the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and Shia Central Waqf Board, alleging large-scale irregularities in the management of Waqf properties.

In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Razvi claimed that a fair probe into the two Waqf boards could uncover a scam even bigger than the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case. He alleged that Waqf properties worth crores of rupees were sold at throwaway prices and handed over to land mafias, depriving poor and underprivileged Muslims of the benefits intended by donors.

Razvi said Waqf properties were originally dedicated to support the education, healthcare, welfare and social upliftment of poor Muslims, widows, orphans and other needy sections. However, he alleged that those entrusted with managing these properties failed to fulfil that purpose.

He also accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of allowing large-scale mismanagement during its tenure in power.

According to Razvi, the maximum damage to Waqf properties occurred when Mulayam Singh Yadav and, later, Akhilesh Yadav headed the state government, while Azam Khan served as the minister in charge of Minority Welfare, Waqf, and Haj. He alleged that individuals appointed to head the Sunni and Shia Waqf Boards during that period facilitated the illegal transfer of Waqf land to land mafias.

Questioning those opposing the Waqf Amendment Bill, Razvi alleged that some people used income generated from Waqf properties to build luxury homes, shopping complexes and marriage halls instead of spending the funds on public welfare. He also asked how many schools, colleges, hospitals, madrassas or orphanages had been established by the Waqf Boards during their tenure.

Urging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order an impartial investigation, Razvi demanded strict action against anyone found guilty. He claimed that a transparent probe would reveal the true extent of the alleged irregularities and bring those responsible to justice.

Also read: Ram Temple donation theft accused planned heist over calls, fixed roles before duty, say sources