Big relief for Bangladeshi refugees: Yogi govt to give legal ownership of land to 2,196 families As many as 2,196 Bangladeshi refugee families settled in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh are going to get ownership rights of land after six decades.

Pilibhit:

In a major move, the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to grant land ownership rights to 2,196 refugee families who were displaced from former East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and have been settled across 25 villages in Pilibhit district. This long-pending demand of the refugees is now nearing fulfillment after a recent directive issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, offering major relief to these families.

In 1960, the government gave land to these refugee families for homes and farming in various villages of Pilibhit, but they never got the ownership rights. Due to this, these families were also deprived of the benefits of government welfare schemes.

'Process will start as soon'

The Chief Minister has issued instructions to the departments concerned, and only formal procedures remain. After 62 years of waiting, the displaced families are now set to gain legal recognition of the land they have been living and farming on.

Pilibhit District Officer Gyanendra Singh on Wednesday said that as soon as the final guidelines are received, the administration will start the process immediately. He said, "Our full effort is to ensure that the refugee families get their rights as soon as possible."

Pilibhit’s minister in-charge Baldev Singh Aulakh, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the decision.

Local leaders praise govt's decision

BJP district president Sanjeev Pratap Singh and other local leaders, including former district panchayat member Manjit Singh, called this move historic. He said, "This is the honor received after a long time for the sacrifice and struggle of the refugee families."

The recent decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

According to official figures, out of 2,196 refugee families living in 25 villages of Pilibhit, verification of 1,466 families has been completed. Their documents have been sent to the state government. Soon the verified families will start getting ownership papers.

Refugees in more than 25 villages of Kalinagar and Puranpur tehsils stand to benefit from the move. The notable villages include Tatarganj, Bamanpur, Baila, Siddh Nagar, Shastri Nagar and Nehru Nagar.

