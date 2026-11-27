A fresh political confrontation has erupted in Uttar Pradesh, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launching a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and responding strongly to remarks made by senior SP leader Azam Khan about his beard. Taking an apparent dig at both leaders, Owaisi challenged Azam Khan to decide whether he preferred a "bearded Muslim" or a "Hindutva supporter like Akhilesh Yadav".

Addressing a rally organised by the Samajik Parivartan Morcha in Lucknow, Owaisi held Akhilesh Yadav responsible for the alleged injustices faced by Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. He also challenged the SP chief to demonstrate his commitment to Muslim representation by fielding a Muslim candidate from his Karhal Assembly constituency. Owaisi's remarks have added a fresh dimension to the political contest in the state, particularly as opposition parties begin positioning themselves ahead of the next Assembly elections.

Owaisi hits back at Azam Khan over beard remarks

Responding to Azam Khan's recent comments on his beard, Owaisi said wearing a beard was a matter of pride for him. Khan had remarked that simply keeping a beard did not make someone a cleric or Maulana. Hitting back, the AIMIM chief said Azam Khan would now have to decide whether he liked a bearded Muslim or a Hindutva supporter like Akhilesh Yadav.

The pointed remark was also seen as an attempt to question the Samajwadi Party's political positioning on Muslim issues. Owaisi has repeatedly accused the SP leadership of failing to adequately represent the concerns of the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajik Parivartan Morcha sounds poll bugle in Lucknow

The political exchanges came a day after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad held a joint mega rally at Lucknow's Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan on Thursday.

The rally marked the formal launch of their political campaign under the banner of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha. Chandrashekhar Azad was projected as the alliance's chief ministerial face, while the partners announced their intention to contest all 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The alliance is seeking to challenge the BJP's political dominance in the state by bringing together its support bases and presenting itself as an alternative political force.

Owaisi invokes Ajmal Kasab while speaking about Muslims

During his address, Owaisi also referred to the execution of Mumbai terror attack convict Ajmal Kasab while speaking about the questions repeatedly directed at Indian Muslims. He said that if speaking about the rights of poor and marginalised sections was considered provocative, he would continue raising such issues.

Referring to Kasab, Owaisi claimed that even Muslims in Mumbai had opposed the idea of burying him on Indian soil after he was sentenced to death. Despite such instances, he argued, Muslims continued to face questions about their loyalty and identity.

Why did Owaisi join hands with Chandrashekhar Azad?

Explaining his political partnership with Chandrashekhar Azad, Owaisi said people often questioned why he liked the Nagina MP and wanted to work with him.

Responding in a poetic manner, he said, "What can one do when the heart has fallen for someone?" He added that their hearts had come together and the next challenge was to translate that unity into political action on the ground.

Chandrashekhar Azad targets BJP, recalls 16 months in jail

Addressing the gathering, Chandrashekhar Azad said the Samajik Parivartan Morcha would work to remove the BJP from power in Uttar Pradesh. Emphasising the power of voters, he said the public had the strength to bring anyone to power through its votes and could also bring those in power down from great heights. Recalling his political struggle, Azad said he had spent 16 months in jail despite being innocent and alleged that he faced several forms of torture during his imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the Congress-SP alliance uncertainty also featured in the broader political debate. Congress leader Imran Masood recently praised BSP chief Mayawati, describing her as a prominent leader, and indicated that other political options would remain open if an understanding with the Samajwadi Party failed to materialise.

(With inputs from IANS)

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