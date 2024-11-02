'Batenge toh katenge' negative slogan symbolic of BJP's disappointment and failure, says Akhilesh Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh: In an apparent reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'batenge toh katenge' remark, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav today (November 2) said this negative slogan is symbolic of the BJP's disappointment and failure.

He also claimed this slogan will be recorded in the country's history as the "worst slogan" and will lead to the BJP's political downfall.

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav wrote, "Their negative slogan is a symbol of their disappointment and failure. This slogan has proved that the 10 per cent of the voters who are with them are on the verge of leaving. That is why they are trying to unite them by scaring them, but nothing is going to happen."

He also said negative slogans have an impact and after this "disappointing slogan", their remaining supporters are even more disappointed thinking those whom they considered powerful are talking about weakness even while being in power.

"The 'ideal state' that is imagined in our country has 'abhay' (fearlessness) at its base; not 'bhay' (fear). It is true that only the 'fearful' sells 'fear' because whoever has something, he will sell that only," Yadav said.

He also advised that the BJP, in the interest of the country and the society, should change their advisors along with their negative outlook and attitude.

"This will prove beneficial for them. A good advice is that 'if you nurture something, nurture good thoughts'. Today's positive society says, we don't want BJP," he said.

Yadav's statement assumes significance as it comes at a time when the BJP and the SP are all gearing up for bypolls in the state.

Voting will be held on 9 seats-

Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar) Karhal (Mainpuri) Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar) Ghaziabad Majhawan (Mirzapur) Sishamau (Kanpur city) Khair (Aligarh) Phulpur (Prayagraj) Kundarki (Moradabad)

The election will take place on November 13 while votes will be counted on November 23.

Earlier, he had made the same remark in reference to the violence in Bangladesh after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government and alleged atrocities against Hindus.

"Batenge toh katenge (if divided, we will be cut up)," he had said during an inauguration event in Agra on August 26 and urged people to stay united, saying the mistakes in Bangladesh should not happen in India.