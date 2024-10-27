Uttar Pradesh: 4-year-old killed by aunt & tantrik as part of ‘occult practice’

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl lost her life after falling victim to occult practices carried out by her aunt, who lived near her home. According to information received, the deceased, hailing from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly lost her life after being killed by her aunt and a tantrik as part of a black magic ritual.

The police stated that the duo has been arrested, and further investigation into the case is ongoing.

About the Incident

The police reported that the family of the victim, Misty, from Shikarpur Chaudhary village in Bareilly, filed a missing person’s complaint at Izzat Nagar police station on Saturday after the girl did not return home.

Teams were immediately formed to trace the girl, but tragically, the investigation led to the discovery of her body at her aunt’s residence nearby. During the investigation, the police said, the behavior of Savitri, the victim’s aunt, appeared "suspicious" as she prevented anyone from entering her home.

The police said they used CCTV footage from the area and then raided Savitri’s residence, where they found Misty’s body hidden in a sack near a borewell.

“Initial investigations suggested that the murder was motivated by black magic rituals performed by Savitri and her relative Ganga Ram, who is a 'tantrik',” Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya stated.

“The duo, believed to be involved in occult practices, allegedly sacrificed the innocent child as part of their dark rituals,” the SSP added.

Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, the police informed that the girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and a further probe into the matter has been launched.

(With inputs from PTI)