UP: 150 booked for celebratory firing, obscene dance during wedding festivities in Bareilly

Police in Bareilly’s Fatehganj West have registered a case against eight identified individuals and approximately 150 unidentified people after a viral video surfaced showing celebratory gunfire and obscene dancing at a wedding. The incident occurred during the wedding festivities for the son of Haris, a village head in Dhantia, police confirmed on Monday.

Circle Officer (CO) Nitin Kumar stated that police were alerted to the incident after a video circulated on social media, showing dancers performing to explicit songs while money was thrown at them, and celebratory firing took place. Upon visiting Dhantia village, authorities verified the video’s authenticity, discovering that the dance event had been organized on government land without official permission.

"After reviewing the viral video, we took action and filed an FIR against the accused for unlawful display of weapons and creating a public disturbance during the November 2 wedding hosted by village head Haris," said CO Kumar. The charges, filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, were made against Haris and seven others named in the FIR, including Arif, Wajid, Arbaaz, Zeeshan Haris, Rizwan Ahmed, Sabbua alias Arif, and Babu.

According to Kumar, the actions endangered the safety of nearby residents, disrupted the peace, and instilled fear within the community. He also noted that Haris had not sought permission for the event on government property.

Meanwhile, Haris denied the allegations, insisting that only traditional dance took place and there was no obscene content or celebratory firing at the event

(With inputs from PTI)