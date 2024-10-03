Bareilly: Death toll rises to five in firecracker factory blast, investigation underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police and locals carry out rescue work

In a tragic development, the death toll has increased in the blast reported at a firecracker manufacturing unit near the Sirauli Police Station area. Authorities said that while three casualties were initially reported following the explosion on Wednesday, October 2, the count has now risen to five, as two more people died from the injuries they sustained in the incident.

Probe underway

Meanwhile, the police, who had already initiated an investigation into the case, informed that the factory operator, identified as Nasir, allegedly had a licence for another location, but the house where the blast occurred belonged to his in-laws.

"The explosion also caused damage to at least three adjoining buildings. The man operating the firecracker unit has been identified as Nasir. He is said to have had a licence, the details of which are being looked into," IG Rakesh Singh said.

It is also suspected that the blast may have been caused by locally-made crackers, some of which were found at the scene.

Action taken against authorities

Further, in the wake of the blast on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya suspended four policemen, removed the local Station House Officer, and ordered a probe against the Circle Officer.

According to released information, Sub-inspectors Deshraj Singh and Nahar Singh, as well as constables Ajay and Surendra, were suspended. Sirauli SHO Ravi Kumar was removed and sent to Police Lines, while an investigation was ordered against Circle Officer Gaurav Singh.

