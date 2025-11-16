Bareilly administration grants weapon licence to Disha Patani's father after firing incident Gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara claimed responsibility, warning of further threats to the Patani family and the broader film industry. Security continues at the Patani residence, and the case has been handed to the Crime Branch.

Bareilly:

The Bareilly district administration has issued a revolver/pistol licence to Jagdish Patani, father of Bollywood actor Disha Patani, following a firing incident outside their residence. District Magistrate Avnish Singh confirmed on Sunday that the retired Deputy Superintendent of Police had applied for the licence after two armed men opened fire at his ancestral home in Bareilly’s Civil Lines area.

Patani's request was approved after all necessary legal formalities were completed. The attack had prompted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to personally assure Patani of full security support.

Firing outside residence Linked to gangsters Brar and Godara

The shooting took place on September 12, 2025, at around 3:30 am when two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants fired multiple rounds outside the Patani residence. Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya said a case was lodged immediately, and police recovered two empty cartridges from the scene. Security personnel were deployed outside the home soon after.

Gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara later claimed responsibility on Facebook, stating that the attack was retaliation for alleged remarks against Sant Premanandji Maharaj of Vrindavan and storyteller Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. They warned the incident was “just a trailer,” threatening further violence aimed not only at the Patani family but at the wider film industry.

During the attack, Disha's sister Khushboo Patani, her parents Jagdish and Padma Patani, were inside the house, while the actress was in Mumbai.

Shooters killed in Police encounter

Authorities launched a multi-agency investigation following the firing. Five police teams scanned CCTV footage and traced the suspects, identified as Ravindra and Arun. On September 17, they were killed in an encounter in Ghaziabad by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh STF, Haryana STF, and Delhi police's special unit.

SP Anurag Arya confirmed that security will continue at the Patani residence until further notice.

Patani raises concern over foreign-made cartridges

Speaking to the media, Jagdish Patani said the cartridges used in the attack appeared foreign-made and that approximately 8–10 rounds were fired. He acknowledged learning of gangster Goldy Brar’s involvement through social media but noted that the full picture was still unclear.

The case has now been handed over to the Crime Branch for deeper investigation as police work to determine the wider network behind the attack.