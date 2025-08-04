Banke Bihari temple case: SC questions UP govt's fund ordinance, suggests interim committee The dispute related to the Banke Bihari Temple traces back to longstanding internal differences between the two sects of sewayats of the revered Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India on Monday heard petitions challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's ordinance concerning the management of the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. The ordinance, which transferred control of the revered temple to a state-established trust, has sparked a heated legal debate over the state's involvement in religious affairs.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi led the proceedings, delving into the constitutional validity of the ordinance, which has been met with strong opposition from the Banke Bihari Temple trust. The petitioners argue that the ordinance undermines the autonomy of the temple, a private religious institution, by placing it under government control.

The court's initial scrutiny

The court, while initially scrutinising the legal aspects, expressed its concern over the "hurry" in which the Uttar Pradesh government had passed the ordinance. Justice Surya Kant voiced his disapproval, questioning how the government had sought Supreme Court approval for the use of temple funds, calling it "clandestine."

However, the bench refrained from making a ruling on the constitutional validity of the ordinance at this stage. Instead, it directed that the issue be first examined by the Allahabad High Court, expressing its intent to wait for a thorough legal review before making any further decisions.

In a bid to mediate the ongoing dispute between the state government and the temple trust, Justice Kant invoked the figure of Lord Krishna, saying, "Lord Krishna was the first mediator... please try to mediate the matter." He proposed the formation of a committee to oversee the temple’s administration during the ongoing litigation.

State's intentions under scrutiny

The case centres on the Uttar Pradesh government's contention that the ordinance is necessary for the development and preservation of the temple. Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, representing the temple trust, argued that the state was using the ordinance to gain control over the temple’s resources, including its funds, which could be redirected for the redevelopment of the temple’s corridor. Divan also raised concerns over the government’s intervention in a private dispute between the trust and other parties, stating that the state had acted unilaterally without informing the trust.

However, Justice Surya Kant dismissed the allegation that the state intended to misappropriate temple funds. "The state's intention does not seem to be to seize the temple's funds; they are being used for the development of the temple," he remarked, while emphasising that the funds should benefit the temple's overall development and welfare, not for private gain.

The court also raised significant questions about the temple’s status. "How can you call a religious site private when millions of devotees visit? The management can be private, but the deity cannot be private," Justice Kant remarked, highlighting the importance of keeping the temple's spiritual significance intact.

Proposal for committee

To manage the temple’s affairs while the legal challenges continue, the court proposed the establishment of a committee led by a retired High Court judge or senior district judge. This committee would oversee the temple's day-to-day administration, focusing on improving infrastructure, ensuring the safety of pilgrims, and maintaining the sanctity of the temple.

Justice Kant suggested that the state government could have opted for compensation to acquire land for the temple's redevelopment rather than using the ordinance. He raised concerns about the government's failure to follow due legal process for land acquisition.

The court also proposed that the traditional Goswami family, which has been conducting the temple's religious rituals for generations, should continue their role in overseeing religious ceremonies. This suggestion came as part of the court’s effort to balance development with the preservation of the temple's spiritual traditions.

As the case progresses, the Supreme Court has clarified that it will not address the constitutional validity of the ordinance at this stage. The bench has directed the Allahabad High Court to conduct an initial examination of the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for August 5, 2025, when the court may consider further steps regarding the formation of the committee.

While the Uttar Pradesh government envisions transforming the Banke Bihari Temple into a religious tourism hub, similar to the popular pilgrimage sites of Tirupati and Shirdi, the court emphasized the need for suggestions from all parties involved to ensure that development efforts do not compromise the temple's sanctity.