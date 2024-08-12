Bangladesh unrest: Mayawati urges Centre to take steps to prevent violence against Hindus, minorities

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mayawati raised her voice for the Hindus of Bangladesh

Bangladesh unrest: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati called on the central government to take the violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh seriously and to take appropriate measures to prevent it. Mayawati said that the recent violence against Hindu society and other minorities in Bangladesh, regardless of their caste and class, is very sad and concerning.

Bangladesh, currently facing a significant crisis, has recently experienced widespread violence, with numerous Hindu temples, homes, and businesses being vandalized.

"The violence against Hindus and other minorities living in Bangladesh, irrespective of their caste and class, in the last few days is extremely sad and worrisome. The central government should take this matter seriously and take appropriate steps, otherwise, they may suffer a lot," Mayawati said in a post on X in Hindi.

Following massive protests and violence that have resulted in over 500 deaths, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country, and Nobel laureate Mohammed Yunus has taken charge of the newly installed interim government. Since then, at least two Hindu leaders associated with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party have been killed in the ongoing violence.

Hindu families under attack in Bangladesh

Meanwhile, thousands of Hindu agitators, including students, blocked the Shahbagh intersection for the second consecutive day on Saturday, protesting attacks on their homes, shops, and temples in various parts of the country, The Daily Star newspaper reported. They shouted slogans such as "Save the Hindus," "Why are my temples and homes being looted? We want answers," "Hindu persecution in independent Bangladesh, it will not continue," "Religion is for individuals, the state is for everyone," and "Ensure the safety of Hindus".

A number of Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised, women assaulted and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party headed by Hasina were killed in the violence in Bangladesh after she fled the country, according to community leaders in Dhaka.

The protesters warned that if immediate measures are not taken to stop the persecution of Hindus, they will go for continuous protest programmes. They also demanded the formation of a ministry for minorities, the establishment of a minority protection commission, the enactment and implementation of strict laws to prevent all forms of attacks on minorities, and the allocation of 10 per cent of parliamentary seats for minorities.

Bangladesh protests

The student-led movement that ousted Hasina grew out of protests against quotas in government jobs that spiralled in July, provoking a violent crackdown that drew global criticism, though the government denied using excessive force. The protests were fuelled also by harsh economic conditions and political repression. The COVID-19 pandemic damaged the $450 billion economy after years of strong growth, leading to high inflation, unemployment and shrinking reserves. It pushed the Hasina government to seek a $4.7 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

