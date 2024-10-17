Bahraich violence: Video of Ram Gopal Mishra's killing surfaces | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Video of Ram Gopal Mishra's killing surfaces

A shocking video of the Bahraich violence, which claimed the life of one Ram Gopal Mishra, has come to the fore. Ram Gopal Mishra was shot dead during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on October 13, sparking arson and violence in the Uttar Pradesh district. In the video, it can be seen that Ram Gopal Mishra was hit more than once before he finally fell. At first, he was seen walking in an injured way and then finally collapsed.

So far, 55 people have been arrested in 11 separate cases filed after the incident. Police on Wednesday arrested Danish alias Shaheer Khan, one of the six accused named in the murder case.

Meanwhile, internet services have been reinstated in Bahraich after a three-day hiatus caused by communal unrest in Maharajganj town. The connectivity was restored at midnight, providing relief to residents who had been cut off since the incidents that unfolded during a Durga idol immersion procession. The suspension included both mobile internet and broadband services, implemented as a safety measure following clashes that erupted on Sunday.

The initial violence stemmed from a dispute over loud music during the procession. Witnesses reported that Mishra was shot while participating in the event, and despite being rushed to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.