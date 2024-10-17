Bahraich violence: Ram Gopal Mishra's murder accused Sarfaraz, Talib injured in encounter near Nepal border

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Both accused of Bahraich were shot in their legs during the encounter.

Bahraich encounter: The accused of the Bahraich incident, Mohammad Sarfaraz and Mohammad Talib were injured during an encounter with the police in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The encounter was carried out by the Bahraich district police. Both accused are sons of Abdul Hamid who was arrested earlier. As per the police, one was shot in the right leg while another was shot in the left leg. Notably, Sarfaraz was planning to flee Nepal after committing the crime.

Earlier on Sunday, communal violence broke out during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession in Bahraich, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old man, who was shot during the clashes. The deceased was identified as Ram Gopal Mishra. Additionally, six others were also injured due to stone-pelting and gunfire.

Speaking to the media, Bahraich SP Vrinda Shukla confirmed the encounter, saying five people have been arrested in connection with the case. "Two of them have been injured in police firing. I am here to assess their condition. One of the injured is Md. Sarfaraz, the other other is Md. Talib," she added.

Accused were trying to flee Nepal

According to recent reports, the accused involved in the incident were attempting to flee to Nepal. On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh police arrested Danish, another accused in the case, from Rajee Chauraha. Danish, alias Raja alias Sahir, was the fourth suspect named in the case and was apprehended while trying to escape to Nepal.

Following the violence, widespread destruction occurred, with mobs setting fire to homes, shops, showrooms, hospitals, and vehicles. In response, Bahraich police registered multiple FIRs against both unidentified and identified individuals. The police have launched raids in the area, arresting 55 suspects so far. The situation remains tense as authorities continue their investigation.

CM Yogi promised justice and support

The post-mortem report revealed that 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra died due to shock and excessive blood loss, with 25 to 30 pellets found in his body and signs of injuries. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with the victim’s family, assuring them of action against the culprits and providing support to the bereaved family.

