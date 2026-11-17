Gonda:

Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Baba Bageshwar, has hit out at those opposing Sanatan Dharma, saying that resistance to the faith is "natural and logical" as its influence continues to grow. Addressing a Ram Katha event in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, Shastri compared the opposition faced by religious rituals in earlier times with criticism on social media today. He said that while people once threw bones into yajnas, those opposing Sanatan Dharma now express their views through social media posts.

Shastri also called on Hindus to unite and urged those who do not identify as Sanatanis to join the faith. His remarks came during an event organised at the Jai Prabha Gram premises in Gonda's Itiathok block, where he inaugurated the Ram Katha programme alongside yoga guru Baba Ramdev. Ramdev also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the event.

Dhirendra Shastri says opposition to Sanatan Dharma is 'natural and logical'

Speaking about criticism of Sanatan Dharma, Shastri said that opposition was to be expected as the faith continued to gain attention. Recalling the way yajnas were opposed in earlier times, he said that people who once threw bones into religious rituals now resort to posting messages on social media.

He further remarked that the growing interest in Sanatan Dharma was making its critics uncomfortable. Using a Hindi expression, he said, "Sanatan ke prati badhte mahaul ko dekhkar dharm virodhiyon ki chhati par saanp lot rahe hain" (The growing atmosphere in favour of Sanatan Dharma is making its opponents deeply uncomfortable).

'Abhi toh yeh trailer hai, picture baaki hai': Shastri urges Hindus to unite

Shastri called on people who follow Sanatan Dharma to come together and work towards bringing more people into the fold. He said those who already identify as Sanatanis should remain united, while efforts should also be made to connect others with the faith. "Abhi toh yeh trailer hai, picture baaki hai. Hamara Sanatan nit-nit jag raha hai aur Sanatani Hindu jag raha hai" (This is only the trailer, the full picture is yet to come. Sanatan Dharma is awakening every day, and Sanatani Hindus are also awakening), he said.

He also spoke about the changing perception of saints, saying that they were once viewed mainly as people who sought donations, but were now also seen as those who could give and support others.

Baba Ramdev praises Yogi Adityanath

The Ram Katha programme at Jai Prabha Gram in Gonda's Itiathok block was inaugurated by Dhirendra Shastri and Baba Ramdev. During the event, Ramdev raised slogans in support of Shastri twice from the stage. Speaking to the media, Ramdev praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, describing him as an accomplished and energetic leader. He also called Adityanath a source of pride for the idea of a Sanatan nation.

Ramdev said that when he looked at Yogi Adityanath, he saw the country's democracy, Constitution, the principles of the Vedas and the embodied forms of Ram, Krishna, Hanuman and Shiva.

Dhirendra Shastri to hold another Ram Katha in Gonda next month

Shastri also announced that he would be visiting Katra Bazar in Gonda next month to hold another religious discourse. His recent programmes in Uttar Pradesh have drawn political attention ahead of the state Assembly elections. His remarks on Sanatan Dharma come amid this wider debate. Shastri had also recently issued an apology and clarification over his comments about Lord Krishna, following criticism.

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