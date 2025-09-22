Azam Khan to walk out of Sitapur Jail tomorrow after 23 months; sparks speculation about joining BSP The SP leader was supposed to be released today, but due to a delay in the arrival of the official release warrant, the process could not be completed. The jail administration has now completed all preparations for his release tomorrow.

Sitapur:

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is set to walk out of jail on Tuesday, days after being granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in the Quality Bar land grab case. Khan has been lodged in Sitapur Jail for the last 23 months.

The SP leader was supposed to be released today, but due to a delay in the arrival of the official release warrant, the process could not be completed. The jail administration has now completed all preparations for his release tomorrow.

"Azam Khan has been granted bail in all his cases, and now his release will be possible very soon. According to the rules, either this evening or tomorrow morning...Azam Khan Sahib will be released from Sitapur jail very soon," SP leader’s lawyer, Zubair Ahmed Khan, said.

Khan to join BSP?

Meanwhile, political buzz has intensified about Azam Khan possibly joining Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). These speculations gained momentum after the BSP’s lone MLA from the Rasra constituency in Ballia, Uma Shankar Singh, made a significant statement on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Uma Shankar Singh said that if Azam Khan decides to join the BSP, he would be welcomed into the party, as it would strengthen the organization politically. He also clarified that he has no information about any meeting between Azam Khan’s wife, Tazeen Fatima, and BSP leaders.

However, he reiterated that every individual willing to join the party is welcome.

Azam Khan gets bail in multiple cases

Azam Khan was on September 18 granted a bail by the Allahabad High Court in Quality Bar land grab case. An FIR had been registered against Azam Khan and others at the Civil Lines police station in Rampur in connection with the matter. Following this, Khan had approached the High Court seeking bail.

Earlier, Khan was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court in a 17-year-old case involving a road blockade and damage to public property.

The Allahabad High Court on September 10 granted bail to Azam Khan in a case involving the alleged forced eviction of residents from Rampur’s Dungarpur colony.

As many as 16 FIRs have been registered against Azam Khan over the years, covering a wide range of criminal charges.

