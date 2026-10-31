Azam Khan, son Abdullah detained by ED moments after release from Rampur jail

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shortly after walking out of Rampur district jail in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The two were being escorted into a vehicle when a scuffle broke out, with Azam Khan also engaging in a heated exchange with ED officials.

Outside the jail, a growing crowd of Samajwadi Party workers and supporters gathered as the detention unfolded. The commotion continued, prompting the police and administration to go on alert. Additional police personnel were called in from nearby police stations as supporters continued to create a ruckus at the spot.

'This is the punishment for being a Muslim?': Azam Khan after release

After being released from Rampur jail, Azam Khan questioned the legal proceedings against him and his son, alleging that their treatment was linked to their Muslim identity and the establishment of a university.

"What is there left to say? What can I say? The law has ceased to exist. This is the punishment for being a Muslim? Our mistake was that a university was built by a Muslim. That is our crime. We built schools for children. Is that our crime?" he said.

Azam Khan and Abdullah released in two PAN cards case

The detention came hours after the jail authorities received release orders for Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam. Their lawyer, Mohammad Zubair Khan, had sent the orders to the Rampur jail administration on Saturday, following the completion of the necessary formalities.

The orders were issued by the relevant MP/MLA court in Rampur after the Allahabad High Court suspended the seven-year sentences awarded to both men in the PAN card case on Thursday.

Zubair Khan had said that the required formalities had been completed following the High Court's decision, paving the way for their release from jail.

Conviction in PAN card case remains in place

While suspending the sentences of Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam, the Allahabad High Court declined to stay their convictions.

Justice Samit Gopal passed the order on Thursday on a revision petition filed against the Rampur court's decision. The court had reserved its verdict on October 15 after hearing arguments from senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and N I Jafri, along with advocate Shashwat Anand, who appeared on behalf of Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam.

The suspension of their sentences allowed the two to be released from jail, although their convictions in the case remain in place.

FIR filed in 2019 over use of two PAN cards

The case dates back to 2019, when an FIR was registered following a complaint by BJP leader Aakash Saxena. The complaint alleged that Abdullah Azam had used two PAN cards carrying different dates of birth to obtain undue benefits.

In November last year, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Rampur found Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam guilty of fraud, using forged documents and criminal conspiracy in connection with the case.

The allegations centred on the use of two PAN cards with different dates of birth by Abdullah Azam.

(With inputs from India TV's Syed Aamir and IANS)

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