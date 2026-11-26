Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan spoke about the hardships he and his family endured during his years of legal and political troubles, saying the treatment they faced could have killed someone less resilient. Addressing the party's manifesto launch event in Lucknow, with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on stage, Khan recalled spending five-and-a-half years in a "dark cell" and said the experience had affected his body, heart and mind.

Khan also reflected on his nearly 50-year association with the Samajwadi Party, describing himself as someone who had remained committed to one path and one political family. He expressed confidence in Akhilesh Yadav's future, saying he would become Chief Minister again, and took a veiled swipe at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over what he described as an attempt to prevent governments from being formed.

Azam Khan speaks about prison term and hardships faced by family

As he began his address, Khan asked the audience to forgive him if he made any mistakes while speaking, explaining that his time in prison had taken a toll on him.

"Forgive me if I make any mistake (while speaking) because I have spent 5.5 years in a dark cell. This has affected my body, heart and mind," he said.

He went on to describe the difficulties faced by him, his wife and his son, saying an ordinary person might not have survived the treatment they endured.

"Had I been a regular person, my son, wife and I would have died. The phase of strictness, hatred and disgust we faced should have killed us but I proved to be tough," Khan said.

He added that he felt he would eventually die, but wanted to accomplish something before that. "It feels that I would certainly die, but only after doing something," he said.

Khan also described himself as one of the few people who had chosen to follow a single path and remain committed to it. Recalling his association with the Samajwadi Party over five decades, he said, "I am one of those handful of fools who chose just one path and just one destination in life. I covered a journey of about 50 years with just one family and one individual - with Netaji..."

He also summed up the suffering he had faced by saying that someone else in his place might not have survived. "If someone else had been in my place, they would have died. I have faced a lot of oppression. I am very tough," he said.

Azam Khan expresses confidence in Akhilesh Yadav

With Akhilesh Yadav present on the stage, Khan spoke warmly about the SP chief's political future and predicted that he would return as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

"He will be Chief Minister again and again, and perhaps even much more. He won't be just here; he will go much further," Khan said.

Azam Khan takes veiled swipe at Asaduddin Owaisi

Khan also appeared to target AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi without naming him directly. Referring to those he said were troubling the Samajwadi Party, Khan argued that they had gained prominence because of the people they were now challenging.

He said such a person needed "some medicine" to cure the tendency to expand his political stature unnecessarily and restore him to his original position.

"There is no huge target before him. There is just a small target - how to not let governments form. He cannot be the kingmaker, but he can spoil others' play. This is a petty and shameful goal," Khan said.

His remarks came amid the political contest for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with Owaisi's AIMIM and Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party joining hands under the Samajik Parivartan Morcha. The alliance has projected Azad as its Chief Ministerial candidate and proposed a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister if it forms the government.

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