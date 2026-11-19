Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan addressed his first press conference in Rampur after his release from jail, launching a series of attacks on the Election Commission, central investigative agencies and the authorities over the action taken against Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. He alleged that his human rights had been violated during imprisonment and described the conditions in which he and his son were kept. Khan also spoke about the cases against him, his deteriorating health in jail and his plans to seek the withdrawal of his case against the Rampur Development Authority.

Khan also criticised the INDIA bloc over its alleged failure to raise electoral irregularities in Rampur, responded to remarks by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and made a pointed reference to Hyderabad's food preferences. On the political front, he spoke about seat-sharing with the Congress for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying he wanted a respectful agreement and was prepared to make compromises to secure one.

Azam Khan questions Election Commission, accuses INDIA bloc of silence

Khan said constitutional institutions must uphold their own dignity and questioned the Election Commission's handling of elections. "Because of the Election Commission, the entire world has come to believe that elections here are not fair, that they are, in fact, rigged," he said.

Claiming that he and his supporters had suffered the most, Khan recalled what he described as the first instance of electoral malpractice in Rampur. He alleged that police personnel carrying firearms chased voters away, while goons were stationed outside homes and police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel occupied the streets to prevent people from casting their votes.

He said the INDIA bloc should have taken up the matter collectively at the time. "Had the 'INDIA' bloc, as a collective, taken that matter seriously, then the outcomes we saw in Kundarki, Sambhal, Haryana, or Bengal might not have occurred," he said.

Khan expressed disappointment that the alliance had not treated the alleged electoral violations with sufficient seriousness. He suggested that his own legal troubles could have been one reason for the lack of support, saying, "They did not take it seriously enough, perhaps because I have been the target of numerous legal cases."

Azam Khan accuses ED, Income Tax Department of harassment

The SP leader also accused central agencies and development authorities of causing distress to ordinary people. Naming the ED, Income Tax Department, CBI and development authorities, he alleged that their actions had brought immense hardship to the public.

Referring to the cases against him, Khan said he did not own any property or house apart from his present residence. He questioned the Income Tax Department's assessment of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University's construction costs, arguing that the valuation did not reflect the expenses incurred when the institution was built.

"The Income Tax Department has applied current CPWD (Delhi) rates, specifically, Rs 2,400 per square foot. Yet, back when this university was being constructed, the rate was only Rs 120-125 per square foot," he said.

Khan said around 90 per cent of the university's structures had been completed between 2004 and 2006. He added that much of the construction work had been carried out through voluntary labour, with hundreds of people contributing their efforts every day.

"Much of the labour was provided voluntarily. Hundreds of people contributed their labour daily," he said.

He also questioned the action taken by the Rampur Development Authority (RDA), claiming that it was established around 10 years after Jauhar University had been built. Despite this, he alleged, officials later arrived with bulldozers to demolish parts of the university.

"Such grave injustices and excesses have been committed," he said, drawing a comparison with educational institutions established by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and Madan Mohan Malaviya.

"If the ED, the IT department, and Development Authorities had existed during the era of Sir Syed or Madan Mohan Malviya, they too would have ended up in prison, just like me and BHU and AMU would not have existed," Khan said.

'I would have preferred to pull a rickshaw': Azam Khan on imprisonment

Khan spoke emotionally about his time in jail and the hardship faced by his family. He said he would have chosen a different life had he known that establishing a university after completing his education would lead to such consequences.

"Had I known that, after pursuing my education, I would go on to establish a university, and knowing that there is no greater blessing or treasure than freedom, I tell you honestly, I would have preferred to pull a rickshaw rather than endure imprisonment," he said.

He added that he would rather have had his children roll bidis for a living than see them suffer through imprisonment. Recalling his time behind bars with his son, who is M.Tech-educated, Khan said, "Imagine a father forced to spend five years in solitary confinement alongside his own M.Tech-educated child."

Taking aim at those who, he alleged, had turned his suffering into a political issue, Khan said some people appeared proud of persecuting a Muslim who had built a "temple of education", believing it would help them secure more votes.

He also suggested that the nature of electoral politics could change in the coming years, with voters beginning to look beyond religious and caste identities.

"I believe the situation has shifted rapidly; future elections will no longer be fought along the lines of religion or caste," he said.

Khan added that people were beginning to realise that those who claimed to represent religion could themselves be harming it. "People have begun to realise that it is those who claim to represent religion, the very adherents of these faiths, who are the ones causing it harm," he said.

Azam Khan responds to Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks

Khan also responded to comments made by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi about him. Taking a dig at the Hyderabad MP's religious title, the SP leader said, "He is a barrister, not a 'Maulana'. Simply sporting a beard doesn't make one a 'Maulana', just as having a beard doesn't make one a 'Sadhu'."

Khan said he was grateful to Owaisi for his wishes but questioned why he had not contacted his family directly to enquire about his well-being.

"I am grateful to him for that (wishes). My home was just a few steps away, and there was a telephone available. He could have easily called my wife to check my whereabouts, or even dropped by for a visit," he said.

He then questioned the nature of Owaisi's gesture, suggesting that it was not a genuine prayer for his well-being. "That wasn't a 'dua' (prayer); it was, in fact, a 'dawa' (medicine) intended for my enemies," Khan remarked.

In another light-hearted reference to Hyderabad, Khan said the city's famous biryani was not particularly popular in his region. "In our region, 'Hyderabadi biryani' is not preferred. People here prefer 'pulao' and mutton biryani," he said.

Azam Khan seeks dignified seat-sharing deal with Congress

Khan also spoke about the INDIA alliance's seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying he shared good personal relations with Congress leaders and wanted an agreement based on mutual respect.

He pointed out that the Congress leadership had changed since the incidents he referred to from the party's past, including the events of December 6 and the night of December 22-23, 1949. He also mentioned incidents at Eidgah grounds during Eid and the violence in Maliana and Meerut.

"This isn't the same Congress, nor is it the same leadership, that was in charge when the events of December 6th took place, or during the night of December 22nd-23rd, 1949," Khan said.

He added that the present leadership was different and that there had been no adverse reaction from his side towards it. Khan said he was looking for a fair arrangement rather than allowing disagreements over seat allocation to affect the alliance.

"We are looking for a respectful agreement, a dignified distribution of seats, and if we have to concede a bit more, we are prepared to make that sacrifice," he said.

Azam Khan threatens to withdraw case against Rampur Development Authority

Khan also spoke about his legal battle with the Rampur Development Authority over Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, suggesting that he was considering withdrawing the case.

"My current intention is to perhaps withdraw this lawsuit, the case against the Rampur Development Authority (RDA)," he said.

He went on to make a pointed remark about the demolition of the university, saying he would rather invite the authorities to bring in their bulldozers and raze the entire institution.

"I plan to withdraw it and issue a declaration: 'Bring the bulldozers and raze every single building of the university (Mohammad Ali Jauhar University) to the ground,'" Khan said.

He added that such an action would expose what he described as discrimination against educational institutions established by Muslims. "Let the world see how the 'temples of education' are demolished when they are built by a Muslim," he said.

Azam Khan alleges human rights violations inside jail

The SP leader also spoke about the conditions in which he and his son were allegedly kept during their imprisonment, accusing the authorities of violating their basic human rights.

"Our human rights have been violated. Under no law can two individuals be confined for 20-24 hours in an 11x7-foot cell," Khan said.

He also alleged that the food served to inmates was of extremely poor quality. "We are served food that perhaps even a stray dog on the street would refuse to eat," he said.

Questioning the use of government funds allocated to prisons, Khan asked what was actually happening inside correctional facilities. He added that if a systemic change took place during his lifetime, he would work towards reforming prison administration.

Khan also spoke about the physical toll of his imprisonment, claiming that he had lost considerable weight while behind bars.

"We have been treated in a deeply inhumane manner; we have endured immense cruelty. When I surrendered, I weighed 98 kgs; today, I weigh 70 kgs," he said.

Describing his treatment as the price he had paid for maintaining his integrity, Khan said his reputation had remained untarnished despite the allegations against him.

"This is the 'reward' I have received for my integrity, a quality that, as most people know, remains untarnished. While other accusations may have been levelled against me, there has never been any charge of theft, dishonesty, or taking commissions," he said.

Azam Khan recalls cases involving theft of chickens, goats and buffaloes

The SP leader also made allegations about the treatment he and his family had faced during investigations. Claiming that ED officials had manhandled them, Khan said police personnel from Moradabad who accompanied the agency's team had also inflicted injuries.

"ED manhandled us. The police from Moradabad who accompanied them even inflicted injuries upon us," he said.

Khan questioned the nature of the cases registered against him, saying he had faced allegations involving the theft of chickens, goats, buffaloes and even furniture.

"It is perhaps the first time that someone like me has been accused of orchestrating the theft of chickens, not just chickens, but also goats, buffaloes, and even furniture," he said.

He pointed out that one of the cases had resulted in a sentence of 21 years in prison, along with a fine of Rs 36 lakh. "And that is for just a single case," he added.

Khan maintained that the treatment meted out to him was known across the country and alleged that the judicial process, from the lower courts to the Supreme Court, had not addressed the injustice he believed he had suffered.

"From the lower courts all the way to the Supreme Court, everyone knows what is happening to us. The entire country knows, and you know it too," he told the media.

He also questioned whether journalists had the courage to report what was happening. "You may not yet have the courage to show or speak the truth, but that courage will come, because the future of your own generations is also in grave danger," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

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