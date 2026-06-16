Ram Temple donation row: Five-six employees stole large sums of cash from 'daan peti', say sources

Ayodhya:

The alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, has triggered a major investigation, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case. According to sources, the investigation has so far indicated that five to six employees were allegedly involved in stealing money from the temple's donation boxes.

The employees were stealing money, with the suspected activity reportedly confirmed by temple trust officials through surveillance camera footage. However, the trust has not yet lodged a formal complaint with the police. Sources suggest that an internal investigation may have been underway before the matter came to light publicly.

Money taken from donation boxes

According to sources, the accused employees were allegedly removing large amounts of cash from the temple's donation boxes. Currently, there are about 40 donation boxes within the temple premises, compared to about 10 boxes when the temple first opened.

Nearly 50 employees are involved in the process of counting donations, including personnel responsible for supervising the counting operation on behalf of the temple trust.

So far, nearly Rs 2 crore in cash has reportedly been recovered from five employees linked to the case.

SIT investigation underway

The SIT is investigating the alleged theft and scrutinising the recent financial transactions of all involved individuals connected to the case, including investments and other major expenditures.

Investigators are also trying to determine how long the alleged theft had been taking place, a question that remains unanswered at this stage.

Following reports of the alleged theft, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted an SIT to investigate the matter and directed it to submit its report within 15 days.

The SIT team visited the Ram Temple premises for the second consecutive day as part of its investigation. On Monday, investigators questioned more than 42 employees, while members associated with the temple trust are also being examined.

Suspicion over role of Ram Shankar alias Tinnu Yadav

The name of Ram Shankar alias Tinnu Yadav has also surfaced during the investigation, with sources describing his role as suspicious.

Speaking to India TV, however, Tinnu Yadav denied any involvement in the donation-counting process. "I had nothing to do with counting the donations. My responsibility was limited to maintenance work at the temple, including cleanliness, water arrangements and installation of fans. The SIT is investigating the matter, and the truth will come out. God is watching everything, and whoever is guilty should face action," he said.

Responding to questions about his assets, Tinnu Yadav said, ""I bought land in 2008 and subsequently built a hostel. I used to operate tempos and worked as a driver for the organisation."

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