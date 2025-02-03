Ayodhya Ram Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das suffers brain hemorrhage, hospitalised

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ayodhya Ram Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das

The Chief priest of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Das, has been hospitalised following a sudden deterioration in health. It has been learned that he has suffered a brain hemorrhage and his condition is said to be critical. After his health deteriorated, Das was immediately admitted to the Shri Ram Hospital in Ayodhya around 7 pm due to high blood pressure, from where he was first referred to the Trauma Centre and then to the City Neuro Care Hospital in Lucknow for better treatment.

After a CT scan, it was revealed that there was blood clotting in about 17 places and he had a severe brain haemorrhage.

What did the doctor say?

Dr Arun Kumar Singh, a doctor at the Neuro Centre in Ayodhya, said that Acharya Das was brought in critical condition. After providing initial treatment, due to his critical condition, he was referred to Lucknow for further care.

Meanwhile, saints of Ayodhya have come together to offer prayers for the health and recovery of the chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das.

Das became the chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in April 1992. He was actively involved in performing the puja of Ram Lalla at the tent following the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992. When Ram Lalla was moved from the tent to the temporary temple in 2020, Acharya Das continued to serve as the chief priest. Currently, he is the chief priest at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Lord Ram's idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 in an event led by Prime Minister Modi. Counted among the senior scholars of Varanasi, Dixit was a native of Solapur district of Maharashtra but his family has been living in Varanasi for several generations.

Health deteriorated in October 2024 too

His health deteriorated in October 2024 too, and then he was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (PGI). Acharya Das was treated under the supervision of Dr. Prakash Chandra Pandey in the private room of the Neurology Ward of PGI. Professor RK Dhiman, Director of the Institute, had told at that time also that Acharya is suspected of some neurological problem.

Earlier in June 2024, Acharya Laxmikant Dixit, the chief priest who had performed the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, passed away at the age of 86. Family members said Dixit was not well for the last few days. His last rites were conducted at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.

