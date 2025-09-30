Ayodhya police bans burning of 240-ft Ravana effigy citing security concerns ahead of Dussehra Ayodhya's Film Kalakar Ramleela Samiti organised an event to burn 240-foot Ravana and other effigies. However, police officials said the organisers did not take permission for the event yet.

Ayodhya:

Uttar Pradesh police on Monday imposed a ban on the burning of massive effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran citing security reasons in Ayodhya. Officials said the administration had prohibited the burning of the 240-foot-high Ravana along with 190-foot-tall effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhkaran during Dussehra. The event was being organised by the Film Artist Ramleela Committee at Ram Katha Park, where construction of the giant effigies had been underway for the past month. Ayodhya Circle Officer Devesh Chaturvedi explained that the step was taken keeping security standards in mind. He also pointed out that the organisers had not obtained prior permission for the event. "During patrolling, when the construction of these effigies was noticed, action was taken," he said.

'Not burning Ravana is considered inauspicious'

Meanwhile, Subhash Malik, founder president of the Film Artist Ramleela Committee, expressed disappointment at the last-minute prohibition. He said artisans from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states had completed the construction of the 240-foot Ravana and other effigies just three days before the ban was enforced. "Thousands of rupees spent on these effigies will now go waste. It is considered inauspicious if a Ravana effigy prepared for Dussehra is not burnt," he remarked.

Malik also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow the burning of the 240-foot effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran somewhere in Ayodhya. "I am a small worker of the BJP and have been actively involved in organising the grand Ramleela in Ayodhya for the past seven years," he added.

'Filmy Ram Lila' in Ayodhya

Earlier on September 22, the grand 'Filmy Ram Lila' of Ayodhya was inaugurated at Ramkatha Park. Staged on a magnificent 120-foot platform with advanced 3D technology, the performance opened with the dramatic episode of Narada's infatuation, leaving the audience spellbound. The Ram Lila will continue till October 2, when the towering 240-foot effigy of Ravana, along with 190-foot effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran, will be burned, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement. Founder president Subhash Malik said that a team of 60 artisans from four states crafted the massive effigies, blending technology with traditional artistry.



