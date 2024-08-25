Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's son Ajit likely to be SP candidate from Milkipur for Assembly bypolls: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad

UP Assembly bypolls: The Samajwadi Party is likely to field Ajit Prasad, the son of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad, as its candidate for the Milkipur constituency in the forthcoming Assembly bypolls, said sources. Milkipur fell vacant after Awadhesh Prasad was elected to Lok Sabha from Faizabad (Ayodhya) seat.

Awadhesh Prasad made headlines by winning the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in Ayodhya district, defeating the two-time BJP MP Lallu Singh. This victory contributed to the Samajwadi Party's overall success in Uttar Pradesh, where it secured 37 seats. The Congress, its ally, won six seats, while the BJP obtained 33 seats, with three additional seats going to its partners: two to the RLD and one to the Apna Dal (S).

Akhilesh Yadav holds meeting

Akhilesh Yadav held a crucial meeting in Lucknow today (August 25) to discuss the upcoming by-elections for the Milkipur seat in Ayodhya and the Katehari seat in Ambedkarnagar. These by-elections are necessary because SP MLAs Awadhesh Prasad and Lalji Verma from Milkipur and Katehari, respectively, have been elected as MPs.

In today's meeting, the Samajwadi Party's preparations for the by-elections in Milkipur and Katehari were reviewed. The BJP is also making a concerted effort to win these ten seats, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally overseeing the campaign for the Milkipur and Katehari seats.

Although the by-election dates have not yet been announced, there is speculation that the Samajwadi Party might field Ajit Prasad, son of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad, from Milkipur and Lalji Verma's daughter from Katehari. Ticket claimants, including Devmani Kanaujia, have also approached the SP office today.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the Mueed Khan case, with Akhilesh Yadav alleging that the police are intentionally delaying the DNA report to obscure the truth. He mentioned having spoken to workers in Milkipur about this issue.

Assembly seats where byelections are going to be held

Katehari in Ambedkar Nagar

Karhal in Mainpuri

Milkipur in Ayodhya

Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar

Ghaziabad

Majhawan in Mirzapur

Sisamau in Kanpur Nagar

Khair in Aligarh

Phulpur in Prayagraj

Kundarki in Moradabad

Out of these 10 Assembly seats which will go for polls, five were won by the Samajwadi Party, three by the BJP and one each by Rashtriya Lok Dal and Nishad Party, both are NDA alliance partners.

