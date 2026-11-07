Ayodhya glows with over 30 lakh diyas on Diwali eve, CM Yogi attends 10th Deepotsav celebrations | Video

Ayodhya:

Ayodhya lit up with over 30 lakh diyas and a spectacular fireworks on Saturday, November 7 as the city celebrated the 10th edition of Deepotsav. The city witnessed a grand display of faith and tradition as earthen lamps illuminating the banks of Saryu River. Thousands of devotees and visitors gathered to witness a spectacular laser and drone show depicting the life journey of Lord Ram.

The Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan attended the 10th Deepotsav celebrations. Yogi Adityanath in a post on X said, "Today, I had the privilege of applying a tilak and paying my respects and offering my salutations to the symbolic representation of Shri Ram Darbar at Shri Ayodhya Dham, in the presence of the Hon’ble Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan ji, and the Hon’ble Governor Anandiben Patel.

This blessed land, sanctified by the sacred dust of the feet of Lord Shri Ram, the delight of the Raghu dynasty, and Mother Janaki, is today spreading the eternal radiance of truth, righteousness and Sanatana Dharma across the world on the occasion of ‘Deepotsav-2026’.May the vision of ‘Ram Rajya’ become a reality—this is my prayer to the Lord."

A Shobha Yatra' organised by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Department was taken out in Ayodhya on Saturday, symbolising the return of Lord Ram to the city after his exile. State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh flagged off the ceremonial procession from Saket Mahavidyalaya. The procession covered a distance of around three kilometres before culminating at Ram Katha Park.

This year, it featured 21 tableaux, including 14 showcasing the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government and seven depicting the seven 'kaands' (chapters) of the Ramayana, the state government said in a statement. The tableaux highlighted various government initiatives, including the Jal Jeevan Mission, One District One Product scheme, agriculture and animal husbandry, Ayushman Bharat, Mission Shakti, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' and the Defence Industrial Corridor.

Other tableaux showcased a clean and green Uttar Pradesh, 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), the Uttar Pradesh Police and 'Atmanirbhar Nari' (self-reliant women). Folk dances and traditional performances by artists from various states added to the cultural diversity of the procession, the statement said.

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