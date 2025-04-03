Ayodhya gears up for grand Ram Navami celebrations, devotees to get Ram Lalla's 'darshan' for 18 hours The Uttar Pradesh government in a statement said that to provide relief to devotees mats will be laid with regular water sprinkling, shared temporary camps will be set up and drinking water facilities at 243 locations will be arranged.

Ram Navami 2025: Preparations are in full swing in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya to ensure a seamless experience for devotees arriving for Ram Navami, with special arrangements being made. On this day, Ram Lalla will be giving “darshan” (to get a glimpse of a deity) to devotees for 18 hours with more than 20 lakh people expected to come.

The Uttar Pradesh government in a statement said that to provide relief to devotees mats will be laid with regular water sprinkling, shared temporary camps will be set up and drinking water facilities at 243 locations will be arranged.

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has also heightened the efforts to make the celebrations grand and well-organised with a dedicated team equipped with machinery to ensure hygienic and sanitary conditions across the city.

Ram Navami fair to be held on April 4, 5 and 6

The Ram Navami fair in Ayodhya will be held on April 4, 5 and 6. The Ram temple is set to be open from 5 am to 11 pm. During these three days, there are preparations to make changes in the darshan period of Ram Lalla so that more devotees can have darshan.

"The festival of Shri Ram Navami at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir will be celebrated with divine splendour and grandeur on Chaitra Shukla Navami on April 6th, 2025. The details of the program are enclosed,” the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra posted on X.