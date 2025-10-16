World's first 'Ramayana wax museum' to open in Ayodhya during Deepotsav 2025 | Check full details Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: The museum features a fully air-conditioned environment, with the temperature carefully maintained at 22°C to preserve the wax statues. It is secured by round-the-clock CCTV monitoring, dedicated security staff, and a fire safety system equipped with four emergency exits.

Ayodhya:

Ayodhya is set to add yet another shining chapter to its legacy of faith and culture. Following the construction of the grand Ram Temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the world’s first Ramayana-themed wax museum during the ninth edition of Deepotsav 2025. The museum, built as a blend of devotion, art, and technology, promises visitors an immersive journey into the sacred era of the Treta Yuga.

A divine recreation of the 'Treta Yuga'

Spread over 9,850 square feet and constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the wax museum is located on the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama route, opposite Kashiram Colony. Designed in South Indian architectural style, the two-story structure presents 50 life-size wax statues of characters from the epic Ramayana, including Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman, and Ravana.

Each statue is crafted with meticulous precision, from expressions to attire, offering a lifelike depiction of pivotal moments from the epic- ranging from Ram Lalla’s childhood and Sita’s swayamvar on the ground floor to Lanka Dahan and the Ram-Ravana war on the upper floor. Visitors will be permitted in batches of 100 to maintain a serene and immersive atmosphere.

Spiritual ambience and immersive experience

Inside the museum, the ambiance has been carefully curated to evoke the Treta Yuga. The halls resonate with soft chants of “Ram Tarak Mantra” and Ram bhajans, while the air carries a subtle fragrance symbolic of the divine age. A grand wax idol of Lord Ganesha greets visitors at the entrance, symbolising auspicious beginnings. A special selfie point beside the statue of child Ram has also been created, allowing visitors- especially children- to capture cherished moments with the divine figures.

World-class facilities and safety measures

The museum is fully air-conditioned, maintaining a controlled temperature of 22°C for statue preservation. It is equipped with CCTV surveillance, 24x7 security personnel, and a fire response system linked to four emergency exits. Visitors will be charged an entry fee of Rs 100, ensuring both accessibility and maintenance of the facility.

Built by Sunil Wax Museum, a Kerala-based company known for its works in Lonavala and Thiruvananthapuram, the project blends creativity with spiritual storytelling. “This museum is unlike anything we’ve built before,” said the company’s head, Sunil, noting that visitors will feel as though they have stepped into the world of the Ramayana itself.

Boost to tourism and Ayodhya’s cultural renaissance

The museum’s inauguration is expected to further enhance Ayodhya’s global appeal following the surge in tourism after the opening of the Ram Temple. According to Municipal Commissioner Jayendra Kumar, 12 per cent of the museum’s revenue will go directly to the Municipal Corporation for city development projects.

Plans are also in place to develop facilities around the museum- including parking space, a studio coffee house, snack kiosks, and an entertainment zone. These additions aim to offer visitors a complete cultural and recreational experience, reflecting Ayodhya’s spirit of unity between North and South Indian traditions.

As Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav 2025, the glowing lamps of celebration will now shine alongside this unique wax museum- a tribute to devotion, craftsmanship, and India’s timeless spiritual heritage.