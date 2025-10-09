Five killed, several injured as house collapses after blast in Ayodhya Rescue workers have been using excavators to clear the rubble, while nearby houses have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Ayodhya:

At least five people were killed and several others were injured after a house collapsed following a powerful explosion at a village in Pagla Bhari village under the Pura Kalandar police station area of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said. Preliminary reports suggest that the blast may have been caused by either firecrackers or a gas cylinder explosion. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Cause of the blast is not clear

Circle Officer (CO) Shailendra Singh told PTI that several people were still feared trapped under the debris, and rescue operations were underway. "Five people have died in the explosion, a few have been injured, and efforts are on to rescue those trapped. The cause of the blast is not yet clear," Singh said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police, the fire department, and the local administration teams rushed to the spot.

Rescue personnel are using excavators to clear the debris, while nearby houses have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. Officials have urged residents to stay away from the site to allow rescue operations to proceed smoothly. Senior police and administrative officers are overseeing the operation and have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the blast.

CM Yogi takes cognisance

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He directed officials to immediately reach the spot and speed up relief and rescue efforts.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister also instructed that the injured be promptly taken to the hospital and provided with proper medical care. He wished them a swift and full recovery.

