Yogi Adityanath on Abu Azmi's praise for Aurangzeb: 'Send him to UP, we will do his treatment' CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reacted to Abu Azmi's controversial remarks and said, "Aurangzeb is the Samajwadi Party's idol more than Lohia."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reacted to Abu Azmi's controversial remarks and said, "Aurangzeb is the Samajwadi Party's idol more than Lohia." Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi was suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly for the whole session amid a row over his recent remarks praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Reacting strongly to the incident, the UP CM lashed out at the Samajwadi Party and asked why are they not removing Abu Azmi.

CM Yogi further demanded a reply from SP and said, "I want to tell Samajwadi Party leaders that they believe in the thoughts of the person in whose name you do politics. Today, the Samajwadi Party is moving away from the principles of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. They have made Aurangzeb their ideal."

Send him to UP, we will do his treatment: CM Yogi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Remove that person from (Samajwadi) party and send him to UP, we will do his treatment. The person who feels ashamed about the heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, instead of taking pride and considers Aurangzeb as his idol, does he have the right to stay in our country? The Samajwadi Party should answer this. On one hand, you keep blaming Mahakumbh; on the other hand, you praise a person like Aurangzeb, who destroyed the temples of the country. Why can't you control that MLA of yours? Why didn't you condemn his statement?"

Samajwadi Party MLA called Aurangzeb a 'good administrator'

Azmi, the MLA from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, triggered a political storm after he criticised the portrayal of historical events in the movie 'Chhava', which is centred around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Maratha icon Shivaji. Azmi emphasised that Aurangzeb was a "good administrator" and that India’s borders reached Afghanistan and then Burma.

Akhilesh Yadav's reaction to Abu Azmi's suspension

Following MLA Abu Azmi's suspension from the Budget Session, SP president Akhilesh Yadav posted on X, "If the basis of suspension starts getting influenced by ideology, then what difference will there be between freedom of expression and subjection? Whether it is our MLAs or MPs, their fearless wisdom is unmatched. If some people think that by 'suspension' one can rein them in, then this is the childishness of their negative thinking."