Attention Noida commuters: Speed limit on Yamuna Expressway to be reduced due to dense fog

Attention commuters in Noida! The Noida traffic police are likely to reduce the speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway from December 15 till February 15 to prevent accidents during dense fog. The speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be reduced from 100 kilometre per hour (kmph) to 75 kmph for light vehicles, and from 60 kmph to 50 kmph for heavy vehicles.

In the similar manner, the speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway will be reduced from 100 kmph to 75 kmph for light vehicles and from 80 kmph to 60 kmph for heavy vehicles.

Giving details, Yamuna Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said that in winter, fog reduces visibility on roads, making driving difficult and because of the freezing temperatures, roads also become slippery, increasing the chances of an accident.

He added that to avoid any untoward incident, the Noida traffic police are planning to reduce the speed limit on the Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway soon.”

The development comes after 17 people suffered injuries on November 19 after a speeding Mathura-bound bus rammed into an accidental truck due to dense fog and low visibility on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) around 4.30am.

In the same way, a woman died and seven others sustained injuries on Sunday after a speeding truck rammed into their Toyota Camry and Innova Hycross at the 8-kilomtere point on the Yamuna Expressway around 4am.

It should be noted that the speed limit reduction on expressways is a standard safety measure implemented annually from December 15 to February 15. This time, the Noida traffic police have held a meeting with Noida authority to implement it in the coming days.