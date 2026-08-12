Atiq Ahmed's son's Creta flips into air after deadly crash, shocking dashcam video surfaces

Lucknow:

Aban, the youngest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Thursday. A new video has surfaced which shows the white Hyundai Creta having 21-year-old Aban and four others suddenly loses control and crashed into a divider before flipping over on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway.

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the deaths of Aban and his friend, identified as Sonu, on the spot. Three other occupants - Azam, Mohammad Javed and Umar were injured and taken to a hospital. Aban was travelling to meet his brother, Ali Ahmed in Jhansi Jail.

Aban was buried at Kasari-Masari graveyard in their hometown in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday near the grave of his father, uncle and brother Asad.

Police reveal sequence of events

According to the police, five people were travelling in the car when the accident occurred. Officials said an animal suddenly came in front of the vehicle, prompting the driver to swerve to avoid hitting. The vehicle reportedly went out of control and crashed into the road divider.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the front portion of the SUV extensively damaged. Passersby, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot and shifted all the occupants to a nearby hospital.

Atiq Ahmed's family

Atiq Ahmed's family has remained under the spotlight following multiple criminal cases against its members. His son Asad Ahmed was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in April 2023 while he was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case. His second son, Ali Ahmed, is currently lodged in Jhansi jail. He is facing around 10 criminal cases, including charges under the Gangsters Act. His other son, Umar Ahmed, is lodged in Lucknow jail and is facing 11 criminal cases, according to police records.

Aban, Atiq Ahmed's youngest son, had reportedly been living outside prison and was pursuing his studies before he was killed in a road accident in Jhansi. Ahzam, another son, is pursuing his education. Atiq Ahmed's wife, Shaista Parveen, remains absconding. She is wanted in connection with criminal cases, and the Uttar Pradesh Police has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to her arrest.

-Disclaimer- India TV does not confirm this video.

-Reported by Akash Rathod.

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Atiq Ahmed's youngest son Aban dies in car crash in Jhansi, was enroute to meet jailed brother