Atiq Ahmad's lawyer Vijay Mishra declared history-sheeter by Prayagraj Police

The Prayagraj Police have listed slain gangster Atiq Ahmad's lawyer, Vijay Mishra, as a history-sheeter with the Cantonment police station on number 22 B, the police said. The police have already listed Atiq's sons Mohammad Umar and Ali Ahmed as history-sheeters with the Khuldabad police station of Prayagraj district on '48B' and '57B' numbers, respectively,

9 cases registered against Vijay Mishra

Vijay Mishra is the second Atiq lawyer to be listed as a history-sheeter. Last month, another lawyer, Khan Saulat Hanif, was listed as a history-sheeter. The police also said that nine cases were registered against Mishra by different police stations of the district.

He was arrested on charges of seeking extortion from a Dariyabad-based timber merchant and sent to jail. He is currently lodged at the Naini Central jail. The police had also made Mishra an accused in lawyer Umesh Pal's murder case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Deepak Bhuker said that the police are tightening the noose around Atiq's gang members. Atiq's lawyer, Khan Saulat Hanif, has already been sentenced to life imprisonment for abduction and assault on lawyer Umesh Pal, who, along with two of his police gunners, was killed on February 24, 2023.

Four criminal cases have been registered against Khan Saulat Hanif.

