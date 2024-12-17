ASI team to visit Sambhal on Wednesday to investigate temple, nearby well

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ASI team to visit Sambhal on Wednesday to investigate temple.

A team from the Archaeological Survey of India will reach Sambhal on Wednesday morning to investigate the temple and its nearby well. The ASI team will consist of an excavation and exploration officer, an Assistant Archaeological Officer, and a Surveyor. The ASI team will first go to the DM office and then will reach the ancient temple for probe.

The excavation of the well built near the temple was stopped after 20 feet in which many broken idols were recovered, the archaeological survey team was informed by the administration. The local administration is likley to show other wells to the survey team tomorrow.

Three idols were recovered from a well near the ancient Shiva-Hanuman Temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, following the temple's reopening during an anti-encroachment drive.

The temple, which had reportedly remained closed since 1978, was reopened on December 14 as part of an encroachment clearance operation carried out by local police and administration.

Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra said, "These are broken idols that were found during the digging of the well. There is an idol of Lord Ganesh. The other one seems to be of Lord Kartikeya, more details are being sought. There was debris and soil in the well. The idols were discovered when it was dug...The area has been secured so that excavation can be done smoothly."

On Monday, devotees painted 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadeva' slogans on the walls of the newly discovered temple.

Following its reopening, the temple premises were further cleaned, and electricity connections were restored with the installation of CCTV cameras for security purposes.

On Sunday, Sambhal's Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar and District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya visited the sire and offered prayers at the newly uncovered temple.

Vishnu Sharan Rastogi, patron of the Nagar Hindu Sabha, confirmed that the temple had been reopened after 46 years. He explained that the temple had remained closed due to the absence of a resident priest.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra announced plans to restore the original structure of a temple.

SDM Vandana Mishra stated, "The temple premises have been cleaned, and electricity arrangements have been made. CCTVs are being installed for security. The anti-encroachment drive targeted only structures built on public property. We will restore the temple to its original structure."