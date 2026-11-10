Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, Chandrashekhar Azad's ASP to contest 2027 UP polls together: Sources

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, is reportedly preparing to join hands with the Bhim Army ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. According to sources, AIMIM and Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) have finalised an alliance and are expected to contest the state elections together.

The proposed tie-up is likely to be formally announced at a press conference in Lucknow on November 12. Sources said discussions are also underway to bring more political leaders and parties into the proposed alliance, indicating that the two sides could look to expand the coalition before the Assembly elections.

AIMIM and Bhim Army alliance: What we know

The proposed alliance will bring together AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who heads the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and represents Nagina in the Lok Sabha. While the two sides are yet to make an official announcement, sources claim that an understanding has been reached on contesting the 2027 elections together.

The development comes as AIMIM has stepped up its political activity in Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi has addressed several public meetings across the state and has been seeking an alliance with Opposition parties ahead of the polls. He has also maintained that AIMIM is willing to work with parties that want to prevent the BJP from returning to power.

More leaders may join the proposed alliance

Sources said efforts are being made to bring additional political leaders and smaller parties into the proposed coalition. If the November 12 announcement goes ahead, the alliance could add another political formation to the contest for Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly seats.

AIMIM has already begun preparing for the elections, with the party announcing candidates in three constituencies. Its state leadership has also indicated that it wants to contest a significant number of seats. The proposed understanding with Azad's party could therefore become an important part of its electoral preparations.

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