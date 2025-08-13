'Apni wife ki kasam khao…': UP minister's sharp retort to MLA's claim Uttar Pradesh minister Swatantra Dev Singh challenged Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA to swear by his wife in the assembly.

New Delhi:

During the Question Hour in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, the opposition created a ruckus, yet consensus was reached to allow proceedings to continue. Opposition members used the opportunity to question the government on the Jal Shakti Mission and the Gram Sadak Yojana. Samajwadi Party MLA Mohammad Faheem Irfan accused the government of leaving Jal Shakti Mission projects incomplete in his area. He claimed that villages were still without water, water tanks were collapsing, and large-scale corruption had taken place.

CM Yogi Adityanath in the House

With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath present in the House, Irfan alleged that Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh had misled the Assembly with incorrect figures. He urged the CM to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

These charges did not sit well with Swatantra Dev Singh, who immediately rose to respond. Singh challenged Irfan to swear on his wife that water had not reached his village. He further declared that if Irfan took the oath, he would resign from his ministerial post immediately. Caught off guard, Irfan refused to swear, leading to murmurs across the House. But the confrontation did not stop there.

Demonstrating remarkable preparation, Swatantra Dev Singh named Irfan’s village and its Gram Pradhan on the spot. He requested the Speaker to call the village head immediately to verify whether water had been supplied. Singh announced that if the Gram Pradhan confirmed Irfan’s claims, he would step down.The minister asserted that under Yogi Adityanath’s government, there was no room for false promises or empty words, and that baseless allegations only misled the public.