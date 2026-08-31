Ankit Balyan murder case: Accused conducted recce of hotel where YouTuber was staying | Exclusive

Shamli:

The two prime shooters involved in killing of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan had conducted a reconnaissance of the YouTuber on August 20 and 21 before committing the crime on August 26, sources said on Monday, hours after the duo was killed in an encounter in Shamli by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The sources told India TV that the police have also recovered the CCTV footage showing Mohit (22) and Sumit (24) conducting a recce outside the Surya Hotel in Shamli, where Balyan was staying. They said that the two had tracked all of Balyan's movement and conducted a thorough recce before killing him.

The police are now probing on whose instructions they were working. Notably, Gogoi gang has claimed the responsibility of the attack in a social media post, but the police have not confirmed this.

Balyan was reportedly planning to contest the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh and he was killed because of a rivalry, and the police are ascertaining all the facts.

Accused killed in encounter

Mohit and Sumit, the police said, were shot down around 4 am on Monday in retaliatory firing by the police near an Indian Gas warehouse on Kairana Road. The police said the duo, who hailed from Sonipat in Haryana, were asked to surrender, but instead, they fired upon the personnel, leading to the exchange of fire.

They were injured in the firing and were taken to the District Joint Hospital in Shamli, where doctors declared both dead during treatment.

"In the same sequence, police intercepted a car and asked its occupants to stop, following which the occupants fled and allegedly opened fire at the police team. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Mohit and Sumit sustained bullet injuries. They were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead," Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Pratap Singh said.

Balyan's father calls encounter 'half justice'

Balyan's father Satbir Singh has called the encounter 'half justice' and said that the remaining accused must be shot dead' although he has thanked the police, saying the family is satisfied with the development.

"We have received half justice because four people were involved in the incident, and half of them are still at large. They should all be killed. Only then will we achieve complete justice," he told news agency PTI.

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