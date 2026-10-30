'BJP government in UP is like Angad's foot, no one can move it': Amit Shah's big claim at state executive meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh could not be dislodged, comparing it to "Angad ka pair" during the party's state executive committee meeting. He said the BJP was set to form the government in the state for a third consecutive time and expressed confidence that there was no doubt about its return to power.

Shah also targeted opposition parties over the firing on Ram devotees in Ayodhya in 1990 and the construction of the Ram temple. He challenged the opposition to discuss its allegations of "vote chori" in Parliament, saying the BJP was ready to respond to every point.

Shah recalls 1990 firing on Ram devotees

Referring to October 30, Shah recalled that Ram devotees were fired upon in Ayodhya on this day in 1990. He questioned the opposition's claim to form the government in Uttar Pradesh, saying, "I want to ask, on what grounds are you talking about forming the government? You fired bullets at Ram devotees, and we have built the Ram temple. The people will not forgive your third generation either."

He also referred to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, saying that he had acted without worrying about his government when the disputed structure was demolished.

Greeting party workers at the meeting, Shah said, "The real owners of the BJP, our workers, I offer my pranam and say Ram Ram to you."

He reiterated his confidence in the party's position in Uttar Pradesh, saying, "The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is like Angad's foot. Nobody can move it. The BJP is going to form the government again. There is no doubt about it."

Shah also took aim at opposition parties over allegations of vote theft. Comparing their claims to a team blaming the umpire after losing a match, he said, "The BJP is ready for a discussion in Parliament. Come once, we will call a special session. We are ready to answer every single point. Discuss it in Parliament."

BJP gives five tasks to workers

The Uttar Pradesh BJP assigned five organisational tasks to its workers during the state executive committee meeting:

Strengthen booth-level organisation: Focus on making the party's booth network stronger. Increase booth-level activity: Ensure active participation and regular communication among workers at every booth. Hold regular meetings and reviews: Conduct periodic meetings and assessments at the mandal and district levels. Expand the organisation: Increase outreach among young people, women, entrepreneurs and new voters. Train party workers: Focus on regular training to strengthen the organisation.

The tasks are aimed at strengthening the party's organisational network and improving its outreach across Uttar Pradesh.

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