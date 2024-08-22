Amid Kolkata rape and murder case, another minor girl kidnapped, raped by 2 men in moving car in Jhansi

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Police stated that a case has been registered in this matter under relevant sections.

Amid intense protests over Kolkata rape and murder case and Badlapur sexual assault case, another such heinous crime has come to the limelight in UP’s Jhansi on Tuesday. In a gruesome incident, a 16-year-old girl was raped by two men in a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi and the accused left her on the road after threatening her.

The incident was reported after three men who live in the same locality kidnapped her in a car at 6 AM on Tuesday and drove towards a highway where she was raped by two of them.

The matter came to limelight after the victim narrated her ordeal to her family members. Then, the her family members made a formal complaint to the local police station and the local police registered a case based on the complaint and arrested one of the accused.

Talking about the incident, the victim’s mother said that her daughter went outside to defecate when she was forcibly picked up by the accused. "As she did not return for a while, a search was conducted and when she came home, she told her about the incident and said that they took her towards the highway. Her mother said she was raped by two people in the moving car."

Police stated that a case has been registered in this matter under relevant sections and the accused has been caught and the girl has been sent for medical examination.