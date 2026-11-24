Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has sent a strong message to the Congress amid the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations between the two parties ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Yadav said discussions were still underway and it was too early to comment on the number of seats. However, he made it clear that both parties would have to make adjustments to ensure victory. "An alliance is formed to win elections, and adjustments are also necessary within an alliance to secure victory," Akhilesh Yadav said, in what appeared to be a message to the Congress leadership.

Seat-sharing deadlock between SP and Congress

Meanwhile, a meeting between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party was held in Delhi on Monday to discuss seat-sharing arrangements. However, reports suggest that the two parties have hit a major roadblock over the distribution of constituencies. The Samajwadi Party has reportedly offered just 26 seats to the Congress. The offer also includes two constituencies won by the Congress and four where it finished second in the 2022 Assembly elections. SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav has argued that the party is still offering these seats despite having secured more votes than the Congress in several of them.

What has Congress said?

However, the Congress is reportedly unwilling to accept the 26-seat offer. The party has maintained that there is no question of settling for such a small number of constituencies and is demanding more than 126 seats.

The Congress has divided its list of preferred constituencies into two categories. It has placed 46 seats in Category A and 21 in Category B, taking the total to 67 constituencies on which it is unwilling to compromise.

For the remaining 64 to 65 seats, the Congress is reportedly willing to show flexibility during negotiations. Earlier, reports had suggested that the Congress had approached the Samajwadi Party with a list of 120 constituencies. The party was also seeking all Assembly seats in the Rae Bareli and Amethi regions. A meeting between the two parties was also held on Monday at the residence of senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari. Several senior leaders from both parties attended the discussions, which focused on seat-sharing arrangements.

Who has Akhilesh Yadav assigned the seat-sharing responsibility to?

Akhilesh Yadav had entrusted a four-member committee with the responsibility of negotiating seat-sharing arrangements with the Congress. The SP committee includes MP Ram Gopal Yadav, the party's Uttar Pradesh president Shyam Lal Pal, MP Rajeev Rai and MP Iqra Hasan.

During the discussions, Akhilesh Yadav had reiterated that seat allocation would depend on the electoral prospects of individual candidates. He had made it clear that the party would give a constituency to the candidate who had the strongest chances of winning it. The Samajwadi Party is also reportedly taking the help of data analysts to identify candidates with the best electoral prospects ahead of the Assembly elections.

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