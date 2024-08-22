Allahabad HC reserves order on AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea in 23-year-old case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) AAP MP Sanjay Singh

2001 road blockade case: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its decision on the bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, who faces charges related to a street protest in 2001. Justice K S Pawar reserved the order after hearing the case.

Earlier on Wednesday, the high court had held that Sanjay Singh need not surrender before a Sultanpur court till its order on the bail plea. Singh and five others were convicted by a Sultanpur court on January 11, 2023, and their appeal dismissed by the sessions court on August 6 this year.

UP court orders arrest of Sanjay Singh

A Sultanpur court in Uttar Pradesh on August 20 ordered the arrest of Sanjay Singh in 23-year-old case and asked the police to produce him before it on August 28. The court took strong objection to Sanjay Singh skipping the hearing in a two-decade-old case.

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh, SP leader Anoop Sanda, and four others, with the hearing scheduled for Tuesday. The accused however did not appear before the court.

"The court has directed the police to arrest all the accused and produce them in the court by August 28," a court officer said.

Their advocate, Madan Singh, said a bail petition for Singh and Sanda has been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, with a hearing set for August 22. The date for the next hearing in the MP/MLA court of Special Magistrate Shubham Verma will be determined later in the evening, he said.

What is the case?

On June 19, 2001, a demonstration was held near an overbridge close to the city's Sabzi Mandi area under the leadership of former SP MLA Anoop Sanda against the poor power supply. Sanjay Singh, along with former councillors Kamal Srivastava, Vijay Kumar, Santosh and Subhash Chaudhary had taken part in it.

A case was registered against all of them at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station. All six were convicted by Special Magistrate Yogesh Yadav on January 11, 2023, and awarded three months imprisonment.

On August 9, the six were ordered to appear before the MP/MLA court. When they failed to do so, Special Magistrate Shubham Verma issued non-bailable warrants against all of them.

(With PTI inputs)

