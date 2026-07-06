Allahabad High Court rejects plea seeking CBI probe into Ram Temple donation theft case

Lucknow:

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday (July 6) dismissed a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in donations offered at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjeev Shukla rejected the public interest litigation (PIL), which was filed on June 12.

Representing the government, AAG Vinod Shahi and CSC Shailendra Singh argued that a similar petition is already pending before the Supreme Court; therefore, there was no justification for the matter to be heard here.

Petitioner sought CBI probe

Petitioner Mohit Ashok had sought a CBI investigation into allegations of theft and irregularities involving donations collected through the temple's donation boxes. It also seeks an audit of the temple's donations by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The petitioner has urged the court to direct the registration of an FIR and ensure a fair and impartial investigation. The plea further seeks that the investigation be conducted under the supervision of an officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).

The petition also calls for a detailed inquiry into the collection, accounting, and management of cash, gold, silver, and other offerings received at the temple.

SIT probe underway

Meanwhile, the police investigation into the alleged donation theft has continued to progress.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, visited Ayodhya again on Saturday, questioned Rai, and recorded the statements of Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra before returning to Lucknow.

According to police sources, the Ayodhya Police have secured court permission to question five of the eight accused who are presently lodged in jail. The five accused, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey and Manish Yadav, will be questioned inside the jail, and their statements will be formally recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

SIT to re-audit temple trust's accounts

As the probe widens, the SIT is also looking to conduct a re-audit of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's accounts for the past five years amid fears of large-scale irregularities. The re-audit will cover construction-related expenditure as well as jewellery and other gold and silver items received as donations.

Investigators have also recovered cash worth Rs 20.39 lakh from Shukla, Rs 18.07 lakh from Karunesh Pandey, Rs 16.82 lakh from Anukalp Mishra, Rs 14.25 lakh from Lav Kush Mishra, Rs 7.32 lakh from Ramashankar Mishra and Rs 1 lakh from Tinnu Yadav.

They have also recovered around 11 grams of gold, about 375 grams of silver, and USD 1,121 during the investigation.

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