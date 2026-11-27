The Allahabad High Court has on Friday ordered a revision of the selection process for the UPPCS-2025 recruitment, directing the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to issue a fresh preliminary examination result and conduct the subsequent main examination and interview process again.

The court's order comes as a relief to candidates from reserved categories who had challenged the commission's selection process, alleging that they were denied the benefit of selection under the open category despite securing higher marks than candidates selected in the unreserved category.

However, candidates will not have to appear for the preliminary examination again. The commission will prepare a revised result based on the marks obtained by candidates in the examination already conducted.

A single-judge bench of Justice Manish Kumar Nigam passed the order while hearing petitions filed by candidates from reserved categories. The court directed the commission to prepare a fresh selection list in accordance with reservation rules and merit.

Under the revised process, candidates from reserved categories who have secured more marks than the last selected candidate in the unreserved category will be considered for selection under the open category. The court has also sought details of the marks obtained by selected candidates across different categories.

Reserved category candidates challenged selection process

The petitioners had argued that despite securing higher marks, they were not granted the benefit of selection under the open category.

They contended that the open category is not reserved for any particular caste or community and that candidates from all categories should be considered for selection on the basis of merit.

Advocate Abhishek Shukla, appearing for the petitioners, said the preliminary examination would not be conducted again. Instead, the commission would have to issue a revised result based on the marks obtained in the examination held earlier.

The court's directions mean that the commission will have to reassess the preliminary examination results and determine eligibility for the main examination afresh.

Main examination and interviews to be held again

As per the court's directions, the UPPSC will first issue a revised preliminary examination result. Candidates who qualify on the basis of the revised result will then be eligible to appear for the main examination.

Following the main examination, a fresh result will be declared, and successful candidates will be called for interviews. The interview process will also be conducted afresh.

The revision could therefore alter the list of candidates qualifying for the main examination, as well as those shortlisted for interviews and final selection.

UPPCS-2025 recruitment: 814 posts, over 6.26 lakh applicants

The UPPCS-2025 recruitment is being conducted for a total of 814 posts. According to the figures cited in the report, 6,26,387 candidates had applied for the preliminary examination, while 2,65,270 appeared for the test.

The commission had earlier declared 11,727 candidates successful in the preliminary examination and eligible for the main examination. Of these, 10,284 candidates appeared for the main examination, while 2,297 were shortlisted for interviews.

Following the High Court's order, these figures may change as the commission revises the preliminary examination result and conducts the subsequent stages of the selection process again.

The revised process will determine the eligibility and selection of candidates in accordance with merit and applicable reservation rules.

Also Read:

UP BJP MLA Om Kumar's assembly election cancelled by Allahabad HC over defects in nomination affidavit