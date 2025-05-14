Allahabad High Court halts demolitions for Dalmandi road widening in Varanasi The Allahabad High Court has halted demolitions in Varanasi's Dalmandi area, directing status quo on a road widening project aimed at improving access to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The order came in response to petitions alleging that the demolitions were planned without proper land acquisition.

Prayagraj:

The Allahabad High Court has ordered a status quo on the demolition of houses in the Dalmandi area of Varanasi, which are set to be cleared for a road widening project. The order was issued by a two-judge bench comprising Justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Anish Kumar Gupta in response to a petition filed by Shahnawaz Khan and others, who claimed their homes were at risk of being demolished without proper acquisition.

In its order dated May 9, the court directed all parties to maintain the status quo until the next hearing on May 20, citing concerns that the demolitions were being planned without following the mandatory land acquisition process. The court also granted one week to the state government’s counsel to submit a response from the concerned authorities.

The petitioners argued that the proposed road widening, aimed at improving access to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, would impact around 189 homes in the densely populated Dalmandi area. They claimed that the local administration was preparing a compensation report for the affected properties, but no formal acquisition had been initiated. The project, estimated to cost over ₹100 crore, reportedly requires cabinet approval, which the petitioners claim has not yet been obtained.

Project details

The road widening project aims to expand the existing route connecting the New Road to the historic Chowk area by 17 meters (56 feet), a move intended to decongest the narrow lanes leading to the temple. However, the petitioners have raised concerns about the lack of due process and potential violations of their property rights.

Next steps

With the interim order in place, the affected homeowners have received temporary relief, as the court seeks further clarification from the state on the acquisition and compensation process.

(With PTI inputs)