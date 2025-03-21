Allahabad Bar body opposes transfer of Delhi HC Judge Yashwant Varma over cash discovery row The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has opposed the transfer of Delhi HC judge Justice Yashwant Varma, calling it unfair amid the recent cash discovery row. Know about his legal career and the controversy.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has strongly opposed the proposed transfer of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the recent cash discovery controversy.

Issuing a sharp statement, the Bar Association asserted, "We are not a trash bin," signaling strong discontent over what it sees as an unfair decision. The move comes after a controversy involving the discovery of a large sum of cash allegedly linked to judicial corruption, which has led to a series of judicial reshuffles.

Bar Secretary alleges cash recovery, calls for general meeting on March 24

Vikrant Pandey, Secretary of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association, expressed the association’s objections, citing media reports of cash recovery from Justice Varma’s residence.

"There has been a charge against Yashwant Varma. A huge amount of cash has been recovered from his residence; this is what we got to know from the media. The Bar will not accept him here at any cost," Pandey said.

In response, the Bar Association has convened a general house meeting on March 24 at 1 PM to discuss the matter and mobilize further opposition to the transfer.

"We will speak with the remaining advocates of the Allahabad High Court, and we are going to strongly protest against this," Pandey added.

Who is Justice Yashwant Varma?

Justice Yashwant Varma, a prominent legal figure, has had an illustrious career spanning decades in constitutional, corporate, and taxation law. Born on January 6, 1969, in Allahabad, Justice Varma pursued a B.Com (Honours) degree from Hansraj College, Delhi University. He later completed his LLB from Rewa University, Madhya Pradesh, and enrolled as an advocate on August 8, 1992.

Legal career and key appointments

Justice Varma built an extensive legal practice at the Allahabad High Court, specializing in constitutional, labour, industrial, corporate, and taxation laws. He was designated as a Senior Advocate in 2013 and served as Chief Standing Counsel for Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2013. Additionally, he was the Special Counsel for the Allahabad High Court from 2006 until his elevation to the bench.

Judicial tenure

He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Allahabad High Court on October 13, 2014, and was confirmed as a Permanent Judge on February 1, 2016. Later, on October 11, 2021, he was transferred to the Delhi High Court, where he continues to serve.

Justice Varma’s career reflects his deep expertise in constitutional law and judicial administration, making him a key figure in India’s legal landscape.