Allahabad HC questions UP govt's order extending gram pradhans' tenure, seeks panchayat poll dates

Allahabad:

The Allahabad High Court has questioned the Uttar Pradesh government over its decision to extend the tenure of outgoing gram pradhans (village heads) by six months and directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to specify a date on which the local body elections will be held.

The observation was made by the Lucknow bench of the high court on Wednesday while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) against the state government's May 25 order allowing gram pradhans to continue in their administrative roles till the next panchayat elections.

During the hearing, a two-judge bench, which included Justice Shekhar B Saraf and Justice Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary, also directed the state government place on record a report of the Backward Classes Commission (BCC) relating to panchayat elections.

The next hearing of the case will take place on July 10.

The May 25 order of the UP government

In its May 25 order, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government allowed 57,694 gram pradhans to continue in their roles till new panchayat bodies are formed. The tenure of existing bodies were to end on May 26 this year, but it was extended by the Panchayati Raj Department under the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act, 1947.

The previous local body elections were held in Uttar Pradesh in 2021, which witnessed a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

"All district magistrates have been authorised to designate the outgoing pradhans as the administrators who will continue to handle the general administrative affairs of the panchayats as per the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," the government order read.

However, advocate Om Prakash Prajapati has filed a PIL in the high court, challenging the order. In his PIL, Prajapati said the Section 12 of the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act limits the tenure of a gram pradhan to five years from the date of taking oath.

The PIL said the Uttar Pradesh government has extended the tenures of the gram pradhans for an indefinite period by not holding the panchayat elections within the stipulated period. This, the PIL said, is contrary law.

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