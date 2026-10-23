'All mafias are like brothers': Posters targeting Akhilesh Yadav appear in Lucknow, other UP districts

Lucknow:

The posters targeting Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav have surfaced in 15 districts across Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Ballia, Mau, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Basti, Hardoi, and Sitapur. The posters featuring images of Atiq Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari, and Azam Khan read - "Can you trust SP? All mafias are like brothers.."

The posters referring to 2013 UPPCS recruitment exam claimed that 56 out of the 86 recruits belonged to a specific caste. Some of the posters slammed Akhilesh Yadav for the Muzaffarnagar riots, saying, "Riots, Iftar and Biryani — the true story of SP rule."

The criticism also directed at the allocation of Rs 200 crore for the construction of boundary walls for graveyards during the Akhilesh-led government. "Khaini and Banarasi paan — the budget has gone to the graveyard," read the poster.

Akhilesh met Azam Khan ahead of 2027 UP polls

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said, "Azam was, Azam is, and Azam will remain," after meeting senior party leader Azam Khan, a prominent Samajwadi Party leader, at Rampur jail in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav travelled to Rampur to meet Khan, who has been lodged in jail since November 17 of last year. The two leaders had last met in Lucknow on November 7, just 10 days before Khan was sent to jail. Their meeting on Thursday came after a gap of nearly a year and is being viewed as politically significant. The meeting assumes importance ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Under Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula, the 'A' stands for 'minorities'. Muslim voters, along with the Yadav community, have traditionally been the Samajwadi Party's core voter base. A return to power would be difficult without their support.

There had been discontent within Azam Khan's camp in recent days over the perception that the Samajwadi Party was not standing firmly by the veteran leader. Azam Khan is a founding member of the Samajwadi Party and remains its most prominent Muslim face.

Muslim voters account for around 22 per cent of the electorate across 100 Assembly constituencies in 20 districts of western Uttar Pradesh. In the Rohilkhand region, the Muslim voter share stands at 47.12 per cent in Moradabad, 50.57 per cent in Rampur, 45 per cent in Sambhal and 38 per cent in Amroha. Khan wields considerable influence in several constituencies across western UP and Rohilkhand.

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